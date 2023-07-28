Joe Allison is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Joe is a Correctional Officer at Menard Correctional Center. He is a “behind the scene” first responder. No one sees what goes on behind the walls. He goes in day in and day out without complaint along with many of his coworkers and deals with the most dangerous criminals. I should know, I’m his mom and I work there too. I am so proud of him. Many times we “Correctional Officers ” are forgotten about

Joe was nominated by Carol Allison

Joe wanted to hear Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen

