Jim Broshears is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

My dad has been a fireman since 1993 and he just celebrated his 30 years of service! The fireman call him Enos and he is currently one of the assistant chiefs for the department! He has dedicated his life to serving our community and keeping everyone safe. He also works at Harres in Columbia and serves the community by fixing appliances from the time he wakes up until the time he goes to sleep! He never stops working and is one of the hardest working men I know! When the beeper sounds, he is on his way to the fire department! He is a very loved man in our town. We recently had a power outage from Friday night until July 3rd. Some just got power back today on the 5th. The fire department serviced 106 calls during that time all due to storm related calls. My Dad would do anything to help anyone and everyone

Jim was nominated by Ashley Broshears

Jim wanted to hear Something Like That by Tim McGraw

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com