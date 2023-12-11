Jilliyn Wunderlich is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jilliyn is a licensed EMT, a CNA, and is training to be a MedStar dispatcher. She obtained her CNA license at 16 and started working shortly before COVID began. She is caring and always willing to lend a hand

Jilliyn was nominated by Bethany Wunderlich

Jilliyn wanted to hear Better Together by Luke Combs

