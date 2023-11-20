Jessica Zigler is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Jessica is an amazing 5th grade teacher. She loves her kids. Kids love being a part of her clan! She goes to as many of their events as she can. Jess is a new mom and is just out here rocking it

Jessica was nominated by Diane Carter

Jessica wanted to hear Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com