Jessica Johnson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Jessica is a mother of three Valley Park High School students. I have had the pleasure of teaching one of her children who is an absolutely fantastic young lady. VPHS has dances for students, and Jessica has volunteered her time and donated materials on multiple occasions to decorate the dance space for everyone for free. She does not work a standard 8 – 5 shift (I believe it is either second or third shift), and the last time she decorated for VPHS, she just came ended a shift working as an operator. Her designs are beautiful and create a very sweet and spirited atmosphere for students to enjoy the dance. Jessica is so deserving of being nominated as a Hometown Hero because herself and her children are valuable members of the Valley Park community and make the town and school better and more enjoyable place to be

Jessica was nominated by Kelly Hawkins

Jessica wanted to hear My Best Friend by Tim McGraw

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com