Jessica Cutright is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jessica is a paramedic for Monroe County Ambulance in Waterloo, IL. She also volunteers her time teaching CPR, AED, and first aid to all of the local first responders and local residents. Jess always gives her patients 110%. From newborn babies to the elderly, Jess is just a fun person to be around and be prepared to receive a HUGE hug from her when she sees you. Monroe County is very lucky to have Jess work for them

Jessica was nominated by Rob Lelly

Jessica wanted to hear Lotta Boot Left to Fill by Eric Church

