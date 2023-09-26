Jessica Adams is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jessica is a lieutenant at United Medical Response in Herrin and Carterville Fire Department. She is a pre-hospital registered nurse, aka, a paramedic. I have seen her donate her entire Christmas bonus to a patients family because she saw that they were in need and didn’t want the kids to go without. She is calm in all of the storms that come her way. She was a ER nurse for 5 years. She has so many certifications behind her name it makes my head spin. She is a mentor and goes above and beyond every day. She is a mother to our 3 kids and an amazing wife

Jessica was nominated by Jared Adams

Jessica wanted to hear My Best Friend by Tim McGraw

