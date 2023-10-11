Jessica Adams is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jessica is a pre-hospital registered nurse, aka a Paramedic. She is the lieutenant of United Medical Response Division 3. She is also the Education Coordinator of United Medical Response. This woman bends over backwards to give the best care to her patients and comfort them and family. She is a mother of 3. She spends a lot of time on researching new things she comes across to give the best care possible. She gives 1000% every day. She is a leader, mentor and, a true hero. She mentors new paramedics and EMTs. She is an instructor for many classes and I wish that I was half as good as she is. This woman as given her entire Christmas bonus to one of her pediatric patients family for Christmas because she knew they wouldn’t have much in the dark time that it was for them. She also saved said patients life that night. This woman deserves everything in the world

Jessica was nominated by Jared Adams

Jessica wanted to hear Chattahoochee by Alan Jackson

