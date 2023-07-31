Jennifer Morgan is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Jennifer is an ER Registered Nurse. She works long hours and always has a smile on her face. She runs around like crazy making sure the kids have everything they need and she never stops
Jennifer was nominated by Kim Morgan
Jennifer wanted to hear Last Night by Morgan Wallen
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
