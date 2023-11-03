Jennifer Hammonds is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My daughter works full time on an ambulance at North Crawford County Ambulance District and she works part time on an ambulance in Sullivan and works part time in the ER at Missouri Baptist Sullivan. And some how, she still manages to make time to make it to her two daughters school events and sporting events. She goes out of her way to make sure everyone around her is taken care of. A true definition of a hero

Jennifer was nominated by Cheryl Miller

Jennifer wanted to hear Cowgirls by Morgan Wallen

