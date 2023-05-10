Jennifer Buetter is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jennifer is the top-notch X-Ray tech at Gateway Imaging in Waterloo, IL. She works tirelessly to ensure the best reports so her patents can get the proper care needed. She is a mother of two and stepmom to three other crazy kids, and the five of them always keep her on her toes. She strives every day to put others in front of herself and will always be there to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need. Jennifer is truly a caring woman and wherever she goes she leaves it a better place

Jennifer was nominated by David & Logan Schweitzer

Jennifer wanted to hear The Woman With You by Kenny Chesney

