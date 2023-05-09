Jeff Vernatti is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jeff served in Iraq. He is currently the president of VFW post 5694 in Highland, IL. He also works a fish fry on Friday nights & puts in countless hours at VFW. He does his best to make sure his employees are doing what needs to be done & the post stays open and hopping. Without his help and positive attitude through the rough times, the business /post wouldn’t keep going on. Thankful for a great coworker and leader

Jeff was nominated by Judy Haenny

Jeff wanted to hear Good Time by Alan Jackson

