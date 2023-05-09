Jeff Vernatti is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Jeff served in Iraq. He is currently the president of VFW post 5694 in Highland, IL. He also works a fish fry on Friday nights & puts in countless hours at VFW. He does his best to make sure his employees are doing what needs to be done & the post stays open and hopping. Without his help and positive attitude through the rough times, the business /post wouldn’t keep going on. Thankful for a great coworker and leader
Jeff was nominated by Judy Haenny
Jeff wanted to hear Good Time by Alan Jackson
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com