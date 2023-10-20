Jason Pelton is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My husband, Jason Pelton (Juicy Jason per TikTok), has been a firefighter for ten years for the Wright City Fire Department. He is the Shop Stewart for his department. He is the hardest worker I know and is very humble about being a firefighter. He would never call himself a hero, he just says it’s his job and he loves it, even though he has saved and helped hundreds of people and even animals too! Even gave CPR to a dog this year and saved it from a fire. He is not only an amazing firefighter, but an amazing dad and husband. He has a 5 year old girl and 3 year old son. On his days off duty, he is busy taking them to school and sports and being a fun, hands on dad. Jason always finds ways to be involved with his work and community and what’s everyone to be happy and his main goal to make everyone laugh! He is known for his firefighter themed TikTok’s where his nickname since high school has been Juicy Jason. All the firefighters even call him that and he just loves to make everyone laugh! He is a true inspiration and I look up to him so much

Jason was nominated by Jaclyn Pelton

Jason wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

