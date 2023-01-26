Jason Denton is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jason is almost 49 years old and from the age of 14, he has been in the funeral business. He tarted as a door greeter and then went on to funeral director school. His heart has always been caring for people and involved in different groups from supporting widows to supporting the community. This side of the spectrum is not always seen as being a hero, but throughout the pandemic and always, it is not an easy task of taking care of loved ones of families in the final stage. He is very strong and has a heart of gold. Maybe he gets it from following his all time favorite person, Dolly Parton

Jason was nominated by Michelle Preston

Jason wanted to hear Greatest Love Story by Lanco

