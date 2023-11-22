Jared Engelke is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Jared is a Paramedic for Alton Memorial Hospital and has been serving the Alton area for 5 years with his caring and selfless abilities. Taking charge and becoming a supervisor for not just a team of employees, but for an EMS family. His willingness to care for people is unlike any other and he deserves nothing but the best recognition for all his hard work

Jared was nominated by Amanda Engelke

Jared wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com