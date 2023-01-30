Jake LeSeure is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jake is a firefighter/paramedic in the district he lives in. He is very passionate about the importance of mental health for first responders. He is an awesome leader always thinking about what the men and women he works with need. Doing this helps put the fire district in a great place to run the high volume of calls that come in, especially this time of year

Jake was nominated by Mallory LeSeure

Jake wanted to hear Guys Like Me by Eric Church

