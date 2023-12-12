Heather Kypta is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Heather is a school nurse for Whiteside Elementary in Belleville, IL. Last school year she was selected for the Illinois State Excellence award for school personnel. She was the only elementary school nurse in the state to receive this award. Her dedication to the students and families of Whiteside is second to none. She is a true advocate and partner for these students health, safety and security not just at school, but home and beyond. She gives hours and resources far beyond expectations to make every student and family feel safe and secure both at school and at home. Heather is also going back to school to earn her doctorate in community health so she can help even more students and families in Southern Illinois. Heather is also an amazing wife and proud mother of two girls (16 and 10) who are the center of her world

Heather was nominated by Gregory Kypta

Heather wanted to hear Suds in the Bucket by Sara Evans

