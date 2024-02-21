Frederick Nichols is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Frederick does in home Healthcare for a quadriplegic patient, but also goes out of his way to help others in need. Anytime someone is needing a helping hand, he’s quick to help during the summer, tries to give the homeless water, and does things like pick up trash around the parks. The main reason I believe he deserves it, is since last year he has went out of his way for me. Since I broke my back, he has made sure I’ve also gotten the care I’ve needed

Frederick was nominated by Michelle Duty

Frederick wanted to hear When It Rains It Pours by Luke Combs

