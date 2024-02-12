Erin Riney is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Erin is an amazing person. She is an active, single parent of a 7 year old daughter & 14 year old daughter while remaining a professional RN working for a pilot program, ACTAY, underwritten by Clarity Healthcare. Her faith feeds her strength & endurance in helping others improve themselves & and their lives. Her compassion & caring for others was well spotlighted in the past year, as she personally fought breast cancer AND lymphoma. Even though she underwent surgeries, chemotherapy & radiation numerous times, she stayed in close contact with her colleagues & clients. She always goes above & beyond, helping others to better themselves. Erin is a role model for her children, her coworkers & all of humanity & I am very proud of her

Erin was nominated by Rhonda Drage

Erin wanted to hear Son of a Sinner by Jelly Roll

