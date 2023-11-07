Erik Rhodes is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Erik is an EMT with MedStar Ambulance in East St Louis and Litton Ambulance Service. Erik goes above and beyond for the people in both the communities he helps and absolutely loves being there for people

Erik was nominated by Kaden Hall

Erik wanted to hear Strawberry Wine by Deana Carter

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com