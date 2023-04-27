Emma Wilkinson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Emma is a volunteer firefighter and EMT and runs calls whenever she can, even though she’s also a full time student. Even when she can’t be there for the treating of a patient, she shows up to comfort the family or patient on the scary times. She always walks on scene with a smile on her face, which for someone going through an emergency, it’s comforting. One man in the community calls Emma his angel. He said that when he was having a heart issue, he was planning on not going to the hospital, but when he heard Emma’s voice while talking to a different EMT, he knew it was a sign from God. Emma is tough. She may look like she couldn’t hurt a fly, but she protects her patients and their family
Emma was nominated by Alicia Dey
Emma wanted to hear Flatliner by Cole Swindell
