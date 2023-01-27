Emma Klette is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Emma always helps her classmates when they were hurt or sad, and welcomes new students in a warm and friendly way

Emma works for an animal shelter called “Adopt A Pet”

Emma is the best friend anyone could ask for

Emma was nominated by Lorlie Spudich

Emma wanted to hear Love Story by Taylor Swift

