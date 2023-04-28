Emily Kadera is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Emily is in the National Guard, Army mom to an almost year and a half old daughter. She has been pumping for over a year and our daughter uses very little, so she freezes her surplus everyday and has donated over 2000oz, 3 times. She works at the court house in Clayton in family law, so she can help as many kids as possible
Emily was nominated by Sam Kadera
Emily wanted to hear You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift
