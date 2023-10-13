Dylan Prather is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Dylan has been an EMT, fire fighter, and now has spent the last 8 years as a police officer. He followed in his dads footsteps, who was chief of police for many years before we unfortunately lost him to cancer. Dylan currently is in the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force helping recover stolen vehicles from all over the area. He is hard working and I just want him to know I and his family are so proud of him

Dylan was nominated by Amber Prather

Dylan wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

