Dustin Hewkin is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Dustin is a 3rd generation welder for a family owned company
Dustin participates in many charitable cornhole tournaments, supports healthy gym and living habits, and is an amazing role model to this 2 children
Dustin was nominated by Jazilyn Ramirez
Dustin wanted to hear She Had Me At Heads Carolina by Cole Swindell
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit