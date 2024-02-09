Donna Wolters is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Donna is in charge of the Chester Senior Center, in Chester IL. She is absolutely amazing with every single client that comes through the door. She does so much! In addition to ordering all of the food for the meals that are provided in-house, for pick up orders and on the delivery route for, planning a monthly menu of both meals, and activities, planning outings for the seniors, and planning fun events at the center, including a birthday party every month, to make sure every senior is celebrated. She puts on parties for each of the holidays, with extra little treats and desserts that no one can make like she does. She also provides various services, including helping clients with Medicare/Insurance needs, discounted license plate stickers for seniors, and many other things. She’s one of the busiest people I know, yet still does it all with a smile on her face. She has a staff of 8 people working under her, and treats every one of them with the utmost respect. I’m confident that all of them, along with the seniors and their families, would agree that she deserves this award

Donna was nominated by Amanda Springston

Donna wanted to hear White Horse by Chris Stapleton

