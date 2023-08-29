Derek Niermann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Derek owns his own lawncare business, which he started at a young age. He hires local young men to help him out. He also does snow removal, has a bobcat, hauls water, clears brush, etc., and keeps our town looking nice! He also helps his family on the farm! Derek is a hard working young man
Derek was nominated by Kathy Bowen
Derek wanted to hear Drinking Class by Lee Brice
