Deonte Sissom is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Deonte is the most dedicated, hardworking person I know. He currently works for Nationwide Organ Recovery Transportation Alliance (NORA). Deonte transports organs and transport teams all over the Midwest. Deonte previously was a police officer for 4 years, were he had received multiple awards and life saving awards. Deonte also was in the Illinois National Guard were he received numerous awards for his actions. Deonte also while In the police academy, was driving and noticed a car accident. Deonte stopped and noticed a motorcyclist was hit head on and lost his leg. Deonte did not hesitate, he jumped into action and used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding

Deonte was nominated by Haley Sissom

Deonte wanted to hear Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com