Dawn LaFata is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Dawn was a nurse for 15 years or longer and then became a licensed massage therapist. She had her own massage place in Columbia, IL, but decided to join forces with Renew Health and Wellness there in Columbia so she can just focus on clients. She is one of the most caring and loving healers I have ever met. She will go above and beyond to help anyone in pain or dealing with any health issues. She is so knowledgeable from working in the medical field for so long. She so deserves to be recognized for all her hard work and helping people on our community! Love and appreciate her so much

Dawn was nominated by Dawn Rouggly

Dawn wanted to hear Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw

