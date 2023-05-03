David DuHadway is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

David is the owner of a local bicycle shop … David’s Bicycle Shop. He is a one man band, no employees, just himself and he is always reasonably priced and kind and honest. He has been working with a local law firm for a charity giveaway of a bike for children with special needs. Once a month they have been working together to allow these children to get into a new hobby and be more independent. He really does everything to help anyone who enters the shop doors, in need of a reasonable price in a new or used bike, or even a friend or regular that is down on his luck and needs some financial help

David was nominated by Audrey Webb

David wanted to hear Springsteen by Eric Church

