Dakota Willis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Dakota is in the Missouri National Guard. He is a very active member at the Redemption Road Church in Winfield, MO and is always trying to help people overcome their addiction
Dakota was nominated by Dalton Rainy
Dakota wanted to hear TRUCK BED by HARDY
