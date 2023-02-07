Hometown Heroes

Cyndi Rudder

Cyndi Rudder is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cyndi is a school nurse in the Kirkwood school district. She also works as a paramedic for AccuCare at events in town including concerts, Cards & Blues games, conventions, etc. at Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater, Family Arena, The Dome, Convention Center, and many others. She has been a pediatric hospice nurse for several years as well

Cyndi was nominated by Amanda Leftridge

Cyndi wanted to hear The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs

