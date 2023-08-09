Cooper Borders is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cooper is the Fire Captain of the Hollywood Heights Fire Department. He is always helpful to his community and his family. He is a father to two boys ages 6 and 1. He has missed a lot of events for every call to his community, but his family couldn’t be happier for him

Cooper was nominated by Jordyn Riebling

Cooper wanted to hear Fast Car by Luke Combs

