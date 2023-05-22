Conner Kusterer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Conner is an amazing EMT who also volunteers his time as local firefighter! He is continuing his education to become a fire paramedic this fall to continue helping his community
Conner was nominated by Emily Kalna
Conner wanted to hear Big, Big Plans by Chris Lane
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we'll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
