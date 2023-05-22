Conner Kusterer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Conner is an amazing EMT who also volunteers his time as local firefighter! He is continuing his education to become a fire paramedic this fall to continue helping his community

Conner was nominated by Emily Kalna

Conner wanted to hear Big, Big Plans by Chris Lane

