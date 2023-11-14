Collin Creel is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Collin is an Aircraft Systems Electrician at Gulfstream. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran and provides his heart and soul in and out of the workplace. He just celebrated his 1st year mark there, and he couldn’t be prouder

Collin was nominated by Haley Creel

Collin wanted to hear Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith

