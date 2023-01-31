Cole Cunningham is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cole is 18, a senior in high school and works part time as our community (HOA) code enforcement and animal control

Cole is a volunteer firefighter for 2 local departments. His passion is emergency medicine and he plans to attend EMT training post HS graduation

Cole goes above and beyond to be there for members of his community providing support in numerous ways. I would love for him to know how appreciated he is and that all he does for others does not go unnoticed. He displays courage, bravery, selflessness and often puts himself at risk while helping others. At such a young age, he is helping and changing the world

Cole was nominated by Amanda Leftridge

Cole wanted to hear Guys Like Me by Eric Church

