Cole Cunningham is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Cole is 18, a senior in high school and works part time as our community (HOA) code enforcement and animal control
Cole is a volunteer firefighter for 2 local departments. His passion is emergency medicine and he plans to attend EMT training post HS graduation
Cole goes above and beyond to be there for members of his community providing support in numerous ways. I would love for him to know how appreciated he is and that all he does for others does not go unnoticed. He displays courage, bravery, selflessness and often puts himself at risk while helping others. At such a young age, he is helping and changing the world
Cole was nominated by Amanda Leftridge
Cole wanted to hear Guys Like Me by Eric Church
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com