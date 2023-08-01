Colby White is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Colby is a Registered Nurse. Colby has never met a stranger he didn’t like and he has helped and healed many of them. He never missed a shift during the pandemic and traveled all of over the country to give his assistance. Now he is the one being told to stay home

Colby was nominated by Dustin Esker

Colby wanted to hear Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up) by Garth Brooks

