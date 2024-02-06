Cody Umfress is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cody is a Sergeant at Byrnes Mill Police Department in Jefferson County. He is active with Special Olympics, Backstoppers, and teaching at Jeffco Police Academy. Cody is helping to get Bentley’s Law passed in every state, and is a big supporter of M.A.D.D. Cody has received numerous life savings awards and Chief Commendations

Cody was nominated by Shauna Umfress

Cody wanted to hear The Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks

