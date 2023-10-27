Cody Sager is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cody is a specialist in the U.S. Army. He’s currently serving a tour of duty in South Korea. When he’s home and away he goes to church and looks for ways to help other. Cody always puts others first. He would go to great lengths to protect anyone in harm’s way

Cody was nominated by Jackie Sager

Cody wanted to hear Spin You Around by Morgan Wallen

