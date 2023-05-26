Cody Lange is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Cody is an HVAC service technician by day and a volunteer firefighter for Staunton Fire Protection District by night! He is one of the first people that someone will call for help. He will give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need and he works so hard for his family. He never asks for anything in return

Cody was nominated by Kayla Lange

Cody wanted to hear The Good Stuff by Kenny Chesney

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

