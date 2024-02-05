Chuck Krueger is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Chuck is a Critical Care Paramedic with St. Charles County Ambulance District. He recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Business and Health Care Administration, and this man is not shy of hard work, dedication and most importantly patient advocacy. He is apart of a special team at SCCAD that continues education and skills to provide the best care to the critical injured and sick that they transfer out of the smaller hospital so they can get the best care at the larger STL area hospitals. He is a father of 3 and a spouse to another paramedic. He always has the drive to do more and learn more all without skipping a beat when it comes to being a husband and father. Lieutenant Krueger is truly one of a kind

Chuck was nominated by Leslie Krueger

Chuck wanted to hear Ol’ Red by Blake Shelton

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com