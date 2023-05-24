Christopher Scoville is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Christopher is a St. Louis city police officer. And the other night after working the evening shift, he was on his way home, saw two cars pulled over. He stopped to make sure everyone was ok and saw that one of the cars was on fire. The mom and one of the kids was out of the car, but there was another child stuck in the car that they couldn’t get out. Chris broke open the window and pulled the child out just in time before the entire car was up in flames

Christopher was nominated by Ashley Scoville

Christopher wanted to hear The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs

