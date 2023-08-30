Christine Ledendecker is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Christine works for a company called Gilster Mary-Lee. But her job isn’t the reason I want this tremendously wonderful lady to be recognized. Christine has 4 daughters and 1 granddaughter. She basically organizes our Little league Football organization, she used to coach softball for our local recreational league, but still runs the concession stand, she is the lead person for post-prom committee, she was nominated to run for the school board, boosters club, Red Raiders winter basketball league and probably a hand full of other things I’m completely forgetting! Now mind you as I mentioned before she has all girls. Yet she runs a football league that has well over 155 players and cheerleaders! She does all of this on top of her full time job, 4 daughters and a granddaughter all so the kids of Sparta, IL will have things to do so they stay away from trouble! She wants our youth in our small town to be busy and continue to be good kids and turn into amazing athletes

Christine was nominated by Brandy Mueller

Christine wanted to hear Fast Car by Luke Combs

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com