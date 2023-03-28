Christine Brown is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Christine works in the Emergency Department as a Patient Care Team Member at Mercy St. Louis. She cares for her patients with such compassion and respect. She see’s everything from headaches to major trauma. She picks up extra shifts when needed. She loves what she does and is always excited to help when/where ever needed. She is just an amazing young lady. She inspires me to be a better person everyday

Christine was nominated by Janet Brown

Christine wanted to hear Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) by Morgan Wallen

