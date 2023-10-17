Chris Starnes is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Chris is a battalion chief firefighter in Fenton, MO. I myself am an army veteran, as well as every single one of my close friends served in either the army or marines. Most of which decided to serve as a law enforcement officer upon getting out in their home towns. I am no hero, and neither are any of my close friends, However, every single person that is close to me knows my father and the type of person that Chris is, if anybody should be eligible and possibly win this award, it is him without fail. When you are related to somebody that is in the fire service, law enforcement, or military, they are all your family, and that is something that I have felt both the presence of and the love and support of ever since I’ve been a child. What separates my dad from the rest is his selfless service. He goes out of his way every single day to help his community, his family, and his friends. He is kind, fair, and just with everything he does. He believes in people in every situation. His only true fall down is unconditional trust and support, which I’ve unfortunately had to bear witness of people taking advantage of on a few occasions. If there’s anybody in the St. Louis area that truly should be recognized for their past, their present, and their future, I nominate battalion chief, Chris Starnes of the Saline Valley fire department. The only way he will ever get the recognition he deserves, is if somebody goes out of their way to nominate him for such an honor, like I mentioned earlier, he is a man of selfless service. I hope and pray that this nomination will not fall upon deaf ears. If fate decides to grant this prayer. Let him know this message is from Austin and Grant. His two sons that think the world of him

Chris was nominated by Austin Starnes

Chris wanted to hear Austin by Blake Shelton

