Chase Putnam is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Chase is an EMT at Medstar. He is also the EMS coordinator in Dupo. When he’s not working as an EMT, he’s fighting fires with the DVFD. Chase is always working hard and making sure the people in his community are safe. He is an all around bad ass and i’m so proud of him

Chase was nominated by Haleigh Putnam

Chase wanted to hear Save Me by Jelly Roll

