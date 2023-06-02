Charlie Dahm is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Charlie is a 40 year career firefighter here in our home town. He has saved many lives in this time period and gotten a few cats out of trees too. Charlie and I are Directors of Fundraising for Guns ‘N Hoses which holds events here in St. Louis to raise money for our local first responders. The last two years Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses raised $1 million each year. We also start a small business, FIREHOUSE CHILIFIRE, that gives 10% of our proceeds back to the first responder/military veteran organizations, BackStoppers, Tunnel to Towers and The Gary Sinise Foundation. Charlie also owns a snow removal company and clears snow for families of first responders and families who are unable to this for themselves. He is a remarkable person and a very kind soul. He is a true hometown hero

Charlie was nominated by Jennifer Dahm

Charlie wanted to hear Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn

