Charles Todaro is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Charles is a dad to 2 boys and a husband and followed after his dad and joined the service. He served 4 years in the Missouri Army National Guard then transferred to active duty Army. After 4 more years on active duty, he got medically discharged and moved home and then went to work on the F-18 assembly line for Boeing
Charles was nominated by Christine Todaro
Charles wanted to hear Give Heaven Some Hell by HARDY
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com