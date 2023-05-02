Charles Todaro is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Charles is a dad to 2 boys and a husband and followed after his dad and joined the service. He served 4 years in the Missouri Army National Guard then transferred to active duty Army. After 4 more years on active duty, he got medically discharged and moved home and then went to work on the F-18 assembly line for Boeing

Charles was nominated by Christine Todaro

Charles wanted to hear Give Heaven Some Hell by HARDY

