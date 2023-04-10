Charles Gossage is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Charles is the chief of Leasburg Volunteer Fire Department and he always takes charge and helps those in need, he always puts others before himself and makes sure that everyone is doing okay, he always says hey to the people of Leasburg and shares his smile with the world. Charles is also the foster parent of 7 children on top of his other duties he puts his family first and provides for them

Charles was nominated by Kaleb Reid

Charles wanted to hear Going, Going, Gone by Luke Combs

