Chad Metz is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Chad is a paramedic for St Charles County Ambulance district. He’s been a paramedic for some years now, former City of STL paramedic. He is the 2023 “Paramedic of the Year” for the district. Chad has multiple hats at work from taking care of his patients to making sure all the technology on the trucks are working! Chad works 48 hours and comes home to his chaotic household with no breaks to be the best daddy ever to Lennon and Loxley! Chad is the jack of trades and needs all the recognition he can get! We are so thankful for him

Chad was nominated by Elizabeth Neace

Chad wanted to hear Buy Me a Boat by Chris Janson

